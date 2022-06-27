Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 198.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $49.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

