Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $675,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 8.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,598 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 138.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 82,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 96.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 290,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 143,130 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Utilities (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.