Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $77.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $90.57. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.