Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,982,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,507,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after buying an additional 773,331 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $63.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average is $72.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

