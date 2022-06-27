Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $330.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $321.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

