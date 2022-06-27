Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,598 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,803,000 after acquiring an additional 923,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $71.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.15. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.