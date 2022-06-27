Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $85.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Raymond James started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

