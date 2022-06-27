Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,152 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.