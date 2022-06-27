Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 3,663 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

