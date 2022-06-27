Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total transaction of $486,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,118,521,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,855,977. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $185.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.51, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

