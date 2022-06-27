Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 14,007 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,007 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,185 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,287 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,725,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,906,000 after buying an additional 753,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after buying an additional 449,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $48.59 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34.

