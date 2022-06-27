Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 3,401 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 54,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in AbbVie by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 33,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Shares of ABBV opened at $152.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.71 and a 200-day moving average of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

