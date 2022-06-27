Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 388 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,104 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 94.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 137,056 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.8% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

QCOM opened at $125.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.06 and its 200-day moving average is $155.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

