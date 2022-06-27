Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 706 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 932.3% in the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $315.02 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $296.39 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.13 and a 200 day moving average of $340.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

