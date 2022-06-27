Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $142.06 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $147.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average of $131.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

