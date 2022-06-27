Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,471,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB opened at $182.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.