WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $86.90 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $366.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

