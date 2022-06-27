Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $182.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.45.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

