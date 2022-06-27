WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,981,000 after acquiring an additional 65,641 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 20,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $97.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

