Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Invests $304,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.
In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $171.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.83. The firm has a market cap of $428.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $153.28 and a 12-month high of $346.47.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
