Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.4% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $283.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

