Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 6.2% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 30.4% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10.4% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Briggs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $144.77 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.27. The company has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.57.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

