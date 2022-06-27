Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.3% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 69,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 164,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 47,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

