YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,624,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 482,962 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $2,451,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vertiv by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

Shares of VRT opened at $10.23 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,023.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

