YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 118 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 34.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $2,886,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 31,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $745,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,773 shares in the company, valued at $71,775,160.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $306.53 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.77.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

