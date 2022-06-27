YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,397 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $81.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $471.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

