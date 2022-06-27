YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,666 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 99,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,664,000 after buying an additional 141,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 51,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $292,963. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

BL stock opened at $75.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.