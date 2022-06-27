YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,428 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 2,552.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,491 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in YETI by 1,550.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after buying an additional 983,453 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,545,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in YETI by 1,753.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,214,000 after buying an additional 413,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,304,000 after buying an additional 365,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI opened at $48.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.93. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YETI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

