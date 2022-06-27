YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 21,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,305,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

WST opened at $301.18 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $275.89 and a one year high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

