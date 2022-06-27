YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AER. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 498.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 47,967 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AerCap by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $40.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

