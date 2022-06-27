YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.87.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $131.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

