YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $529,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LTS One Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $790,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $628,809,000 after acquiring an additional 818,364 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after acquiring an additional 737,780 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 783,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after acquiring an additional 556,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,789,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,283,000 after acquiring an additional 447,358 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.37.

IFF stock opened at $121.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

