YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,879 shares of company stock worth $21,944,327. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $133.62 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.66.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.