YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sun Communities by 658.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Sun Communities by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.63.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $162.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.34. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.64 and a 1-year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

