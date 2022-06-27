YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 66 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total transaction of $1,866,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,269,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,508. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMD stock opened at $211.50 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

