Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Decreased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH opened at $108.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 105.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.22 and a twelve month high of $167.59.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.