Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of ZBH opened at $108.87 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $101.22 and a one year high of $167.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.