12,169 Shares in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,103,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 166,081 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 498,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 398,623 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 323,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,588,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -163.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

