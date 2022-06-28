18,760 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,696 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $141.66 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

