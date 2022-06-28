Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $23.02 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,534 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.9% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $111.48 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.70 and its 200 day moving average is $138.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.