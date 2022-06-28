Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,723,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,327,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 56,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.