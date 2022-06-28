AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 619 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,441,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 85,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.48. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

