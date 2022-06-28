Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,659 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,816 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after buying an additional 1,139,981 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,063,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.09 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.31.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 652,411 shares of company stock valued at $89,152,520 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Citigroup upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.13.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

