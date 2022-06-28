Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 17,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $230.89. The firm has a market cap of $321.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

