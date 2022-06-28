Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 182.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,332.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,294.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,586.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

