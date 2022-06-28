Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,332.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,294.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,586.15.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.