Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

GOOG opened at $2,332.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,294.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,586.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

