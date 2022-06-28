Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $724,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $10,747,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,332.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,294.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2,586.15.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

