Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,332.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,294.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,586.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.