Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,332.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,294.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,586.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.